LETTER: America is a house divided

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

When Barack Obama was elected, though he did not share my politics, I was hopeful that he would move the needle in the right direction with respect to race relations. But the Obama presidency became an exercise in revenge and retribution. As a result, race relations broke down, enabling a Trump backlash.

We have become a nation of victimhood and division, not the long-touted melting pot. America has its flaws, but no country on Earth has been a better example of what the human race can achieve. We have a long list of black Americans who are among the finest and greatest citizens of the planet. They overcame the challenges faced and, arguably, could not have achieved that same level of success anywhere else.

A house divided cannot stand. If this does not change, President Ronald Reagan’s warning that this nation could perish within a single generation will become reality.