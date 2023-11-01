57°F
Letters

LETTER: America is heading downhill

Jim McGonigle Henderson
October 31, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden delivers a speech. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden delivers a speech. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and other loans are skyrocketing. Inflation is up on food, gas, utilities and all expenses. Crime is up, especially in major cities with liberal policies.

No-bail judges and no consequences for store robberies. Stores are closing.

Millions of illegal immigrants are crossing the border. Some are on the terrorist watch list or criminals from their countries.

Our homeless crisis is out of control in most of our largest cities. Our government has given billions of dollars to Iran. Iran hates America and supports Hamas and Hezbollah. Maybe we could have used that money for our homeless for wellness programs.

Children in our public education system are being indoctrinated with extreme leftist Marxist ideology.

I give credit to Democratic voters because they always stick together. Whenever I ask Democrats for whom they are voting they all say, “Whoever the Democratic nominee is.” Whenever I ask Republicans for whom they are voting they say, “It depends on who the nominee is.” A perfect example is the vote for the House speaker. Every House Democrat voted against whoever it was. Republicans fought with each other for weeks.

My only hope is that America selects the best person to get us back to the way America used to be.

