LETTER: America is no longer a country

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

We are no longer a country. We are a corporation led by a sleazy CEO and a groveling, subservient board of directors. The purpose of our former country is no longer the well-being of all citizens, nor to serve as a melting pot of opportunity for all newcomers. Our corporation is a money machine for our CEO and the powerful elite.

Our corporation operates unashamed in a courtroom of biased judges serving a self-serving CEO who is fashioning a profane dumping ground for those of us with little influence. We are ordinary citizens struggling to work under the weight of prejudice, insufficient wages and a muffled voice.

Our corporation has no heart. It has no soul. It lives on a stomach stuffed with gold while constantly growling for more.

There is minuscule opportunity for reasonable freedoms for all placed on scales designed by corporate injustice. Our attempts for equality vs. gold are futile with the corporate thumb placed firmly on the benefits for the powerful, as our deceitful CEO tips the balance in his favor with continuous lies.

A country is not a corporation. We must fire our CEO, dissolve the corporation and re-establish our land as it was intended … as a country and a place of freedom in which all can pursue life, liberty and happiness.