91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: America is no longer a country

John Dombek Santa Clara, Utah
August 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

We are no longer a country. We are a corporation led by a sleazy CEO and a groveling, subservient board of directors. The purpose of our former country is no longer the well-being of all citizens, nor to serve as a melting pot of opportunity for all newcomers. Our corporation is a money machine for our CEO and the powerful elite.

Our corporation operates unashamed in a courtroom of biased judges serving a self-serving CEO who is fashioning a profane dumping ground for those of us with little influence. We are ordinary citizens struggling to work under the weight of prejudice, insufficient wages and a muffled voice.

Our corporation has no heart. It has no soul. It lives on a stomach stuffed with gold while constantly growling for more.

There is minuscule opportunity for reasonable freedoms for all placed on scales designed by corporate injustice. Our attempts for equality vs. gold are futile with the corporate thumb placed firmly on the benefits for the powerful, as our deceitful CEO tips the balance in his favor with continuous lies.

A country is not a corporation. We must fire our CEO, dissolve the corporation and re-establish our land as it was intended … as a country and a place of freedom in which all can pursue life, liberty and happiness.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Few options in a free country to stop mass shootings
Greg Scherr Las Vegas

If politicians and everyone else were brutally honest, they’d acknowledge we can’t stop mass shootings. As long as we’re a free country, someone can always kill others.

AP Photo/Andres Leighton
LETTER: Blame Republicans for mass shootings
Emry Allen Las Vegas

I have the answer to the problem of mass shootings in the United States: Simply stop electing Republicans. To anything.

From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Ur ...
LETTERS: Who pays for all the Democrats’ promises?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

With each Democratic debate, I shake my head even more than I did with the previous ones. It’s as if the candidates are doing their best to out-do the previous candidate.