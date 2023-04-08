LETTER: America is on a downward slide

President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

When I look at what America has become — a country run and ruled by and benefiting only the wealthy, with crime, homelessness, inflation and racism/antisemitism rising and totally out of control — it’s easy to see why. Just look at our current 80-year-old president and the previous three before him, all multimillionaires with failed policies. And look further at our elected officials, all about themselves, their benefits and their power to skirt the law. And let’s not forget the lifetime jobs given to partisan Supreme Court judges, who we discover believe that they are above the law and untouchable, and who abuse the law to their benefit.

Being a senior with limited time left, it’s horrible to see this country I contributed to and worked hard to protect so I could grow old in become so far removed from the one in which my wonderful parents raised me.