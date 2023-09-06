LETTER: America needs immigrants

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Sue Boyd’s Saturday letter to the editor on immigration (“Plane fare”) conveniently had a huge exclusion: time. The only people who have the right to lift the roof off this country — yelling, “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore” — are the Native Americans.

But what truly amazed me is that Ms. Boyd stopped by advocating that we send only two specific minorities — Venezuelans and Guatemalans — back to their countries with a one-way airplane ticket. How convenient it was to specify “new migrants” and leave out her own ancestral group that got her here. Had she continued naming every nationality, except the Native Americans, in her rant, she would have hit the nail on the head.

The Unitd States needs immigrants to keep our country healthy, and nobody has the right to decide it’s time to end it.