81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: America needs to streamline permitting

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
More Stories
ICE officers try to leave the scene after performing a raid but protesters block their way in C ...
LETTER: ICE agents shouldn’t need to cover up their faces
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Find the distraction
(AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
LETTER: Act or get off the pot
In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. ...
LETTER: Moving on? How about this?
Pamela Hoffman Las Vegas
July 26, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Thank you for your Tuesday editorial “Greens target another clean Nevada energy project.” Our outdated permitting process is certainly holding back efforts to reduce emissions. That’s why it’s so important to support clean energy permitting reform. Proposals toward this goal have been put forward in Congress by members from across the political spectrum. I’d love to see our Nevada senators and representatives actively support this truly bipartisan effort. As you rightly point out, declaring “emergencies” is a problematic solution at best. We need real reform.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Find the distraction
William Delagarza Las Vegas

As Epstein scandal rages, Trump drops MLK files.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file
LETTER: Hold on adult education funds is devastating
Sharon Bonney Bradenton, Florida The writer is chief executive officer of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education, which has a chapter in Las Vegas.

Undermining a proven path out of poverty.

Merrick Garland when he was U.S. attorney general. The Associated Press file
LETTER: All sounds familiar
Don Perry Las Vegas

Democrats latch on to Epsteingate like they latched on to Russiagate.

MORE STORIES