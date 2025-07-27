LETTER: America needs to streamline permitting

Thank you for your Tuesday editorial “Greens target another clean Nevada energy project.” Our outdated permitting process is certainly holding back efforts to reduce emissions. That’s why it’s so important to support clean energy permitting reform. Proposals toward this goal have been put forward in Congress by members from across the political spectrum. I’d love to see our Nevada senators and representatives actively support this truly bipartisan effort. As you rightly point out, declaring “emergencies” is a problematic solution at best. We need real reform.