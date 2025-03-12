52°F
Letters

LETTER: America represents a threat to Europe

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
March 11, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Your March 5 editorial notes, “Europe has a change of heart, and that Trump has the rapt attention of European leaders.” More so than you think.

It’s time for NATO to expel the United States and have the United States withdraw all military forces, close its bases and return its warships from Europe. The United States can no longer be trusted. President Donald Trump sided with Russia and China at the latest U.N. meeting. He has suspended U.S. aid to Ukraine and halted counterintelligence efforts against Russia. Additionally, Mr. Trump is pressuring Ukraine to hand over its rare-earth resources while offering no security guarantees. This is the second time Mr. Trump has tried to blackmail Ukraine for his own benefit. The first time got him impeached.

And all this before Mr. Trump was going to start the Ukraine cease-fire negotiations by ceding all of Ukraine that Russia has already taken — and Ukraine wouldn’t even have a seat at the negotiating table.

If NATO were to enter a conflict with Russia, U.S. bases, fighter jets, troops and ammunition stationed in Europe would be in a position to aid Russia. America now poses a danger to NATO and should be removed from Europe.

