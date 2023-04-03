LETTER: America was built on slavery?
A massive distortion of the facts, at best.
In his March 12 letter, “Wide awoke,” David Stahl states that this country “was built on the backs of slave labor.” This is the very type of hyperbole, unsubstantiated by analytics, that progressive hysterics espouse.
Slavery was abolished in 1865, so it stands to reason that anything built or accomplished after that date was not the result of slave labor.
While I certainly don’t dispute the fact that, prior to 1865, Southern agriculture was primarily dependent on slave labor, for Mr. Stahl to assert that the rest of the country’s development depended on the same is, at best, a massive distortion of facts and, at worst, a bald-faced lie.
Neither is a problem for liberal propagandists.