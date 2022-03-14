63°F
LETTER: American boots on the ground in Ukraine?

Ada McArthur Las Vegas
March 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russi ...
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

I am a Gold Star spouse and “knock on the door widow.” This means that, while going about a day with hope in our hearts, there is a knock at the door, usually a military person, telling us our spouse has died in combat. In that instant, lives change.

There have been thousands and thousands of these notifications. Before proposing boots on the ground in Ukraine, pause to consider whose sorrow you are advocating.

