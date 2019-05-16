LETTER: American culture and school violence

Guns have been around for hundreds of years. So what has changed in the world in which we live today?

Students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

I went to high school in the ‘50s and there were never ever the kinds of threats and school shootings that we see in today’s world (“Threat leads to increased police presence at Las Vegas High School,” Friday Review-Journal).

So now we hear it is a mental health issue. What could cause these problems? What has changed in the past 20 or so years? How about we just look at what has changed for today’s younger generation? And how it has changed?

We had television back when I went to school. But children and families watched shows such as “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” or “Father Knows Best.” They were all family friendly shows that showed us how society and families interacted — with respect and care.

Do we have that in today’s modern age? No.

Instead, our entertainment today is dominated by screaming, yelling and violence. Look at the movies that are coming out of Hollywood. Look at the video games, television and music. This is a constant in our children’s lives now and, unfortunately, some take it to heart and mimic what they hear and see.

Let’s put the blame where it belongs. After all, it is so obvious.