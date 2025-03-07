LETTER: American is already a great country

I am a naturalized American citizen and think my America is a great country. It is great because it values diversity, respects the plurality of cultures and viewpoints, and supports seniors and people with disabilities. It is great because it gives every citizen the freedom to say what he or she wants without fear of retribution or persecution. It is a champion of civil liberties.

It is great because it led the World Health Organization to eradicate smallpox and attain many other accomplishments. It developed the COVID-19 vaccine in less than a year. It is the world’s largest economic power. Its research and development sector is the most elaborate in the world. And the list keeps going on.

Are we still skeptical about our greatness? Do we need to take away these existing aspects of richness to create a new paradigm of greatness? I guess we need to extend this greatness to the world. The United States, the oldest democracy, can start the effort to build a united world order based on the U.S. model – the United States of the World. What a wonderful place it would be for all of us and our children.

I am reminded of the words of John Lennon: “Imagine all people, livin’ life in peace. You may say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us. And the world will be as one.”