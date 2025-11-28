LETTER: American needs universal health care

The United States spends approximately 17 percent of its gross domestic product on health care, while other industrialized countries spend 9 percent to 12 percent, and their residents live on average two years longer. In the United States, 75 percent of bankruptcies are due to medical debts. In countries with universal health care, there is no medical debt.

Universal health care has been debated in the United States for more than 40 years, but it is never voted on because legislators of both parties accept campaign donations from the for-profit insurance companies to maintain the status quo. Maybe the only way to change our current system is for voters to demand this as a ballot measure in all states.