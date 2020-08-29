94°F
LETTER: American selfishness and COVID

Elaine Harman Las Vegas
August 28, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The first U.S. COVID-19 death was Feb. 28, and since then they’re conservatively reporting nearly 180,000 deaths so far and counting. That’s roughly 26,000 deaths a month and the current public’s reaction is barely a “meh.” We should be considering ourselves at war with this virus.

Can you imagine the reaction to 26,000 war dead every month in a conventional war that has no end in sight? What demands would we be making of our leadership? But instead of wartime sacrifices such as the greatest generation made at home as civilians and on the battlefield as soldier’s during World War II, our countrymen today are AWOL. The Me Generation has won out with the perfect narcissist in chief as its leader.

The selfishness of wanting to go parties and bars and not wear masks and the inclination that it’s not important to protect one another is the hallmark of this war. History will look back on this time and call us the worst generation, and our legacy will be that we lacked the discipline and the will to save each other.

