Letters

LETTER: Americans are free to protest …

Don Perry Las Vegas
November 10, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In the United States of America one is allowed to speak and protest freely. Recently, pro-Palestinian demonstrators defaced the front gates of the White House with red paint handprints. I wonder if these people will be pursued and prosecuted with the same vigor that the Jan. 6 demonstrators were. I doubt it.

The last time I checked it is a crime to damage government property. I know it will be tough to identify them since they left their handprints on the structure and were videotaped doing it. I look forward to seeing how justice is applied in this case.

