LETTER: Americans complaining about inflation

People are complaining about inflation, which happens due to two factors: demand outpaces supply and costs rise with no increase in value. When the government gives people money for nothing, they have more to spend and demand goes up. When costs rise because the minimum wage and taxes go up, companies must raise prices to cover the costs or go out of business, thereby decreasing supply.

The people asked for more money, higher wages and bigger taxes on business. Another demonstration that you must be careful what you wish for.