LETTER: Americans first

The United States is buried in debt. Yet we have money to prolong the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. But many of the homeless people in the United States are veterans. Thank you for your service.

I am not just concerned about our veterans. I am concerned about every homeless American. Our politicians seem to be able to spend millions or more in other countries for the most ridiculous things. We elect them to stabilize our country, and our populace. Maybe it is time to start taking care of our citizens.