LETTER: Americans must stop the madness and division

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I am sickened by what I see our country going through right now. Regardless of what side you’re on, we have just been through the most polarizing four years ever witnessed by Americans since the Civil War. It was not good for any of us. It is very clear that we are headed straight back in that direction once again — and more than likely it will be much worse.

I can remember growing up and hearing elders always say never discuss politics and/or religion when with family and friends. As I watch family and friends bring separated and broken apart by the political landscape we see today, it’s time to stop. Stop watching the slanted, spin-crazed news outlets that feed this disgusting frenzy of left vs. right, good vs. bad, right vs. wrong. Please stop.

One quarter of a million Americans will not be around this year to enjoy the company of family and friends. For those of us who can, why don’t we just try to get back to what is really important in life and stop the madness.