60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Americans must stop the madness and division

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
November 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I am sickened by what I see our country going through right now. Regardless of what side you’re on, we have just been through the most polarizing four years ever witnessed by Americans since the Civil War. It was not good for any of us. It is very clear that we are headed straight back in that direction once again — and more than likely it will be much worse.

I can remember growing up and hearing elders always say never discuss politics and/or religion when with family and friends. As I watch family and friends bring separated and broken apart by the political landscape we see today, it’s time to stop. Stop watching the slanted, spin-crazed news outlets that feed this disgusting frenzy of left vs. right, good vs. bad, right vs. wrong. Please stop.

One quarter of a million Americans will not be around this year to enjoy the company of family and friends. For those of us who can, why don’t we just try to get back to what is really important in life and stop the madness.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
Station Casinos moving closer to new casino on long-dormant land
2
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
Golden Knights player lands $6M mansion in Summerlin
3
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
Nevada GOP announces another legal challenge to state election results
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
5
Las Vegas ranked top 5 Thanksgiving getaway despite COVID spike
Las Vegas ranked top 5 Thanksgiving getaway despite COVID spike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden, attend a service at the Philadelphia Korean War Memor ...
LETTER: Joe and Jill Biden as Woodrow and Edith Wilson
Richard Kimmell La Vegas

Ladies and gentlemen: For your enjoyment for the next four years, we give you President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, in the roles of President Woodrow Wilson and first lady Edith Wilson.

Joe Biden (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s call for unity rings hollow
Blaz Duranovic Las Vegas

It is funny how people who never tried to bring our country together during the past four years all of a sudden now call for the country to come together