96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: American’s put in harm’s way

Michelle M. Duncan Las Vegas
September 8, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai Intern ...
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. U.S. Soldiers and Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Thank you so much for your well-written editorial Sunday entitled, “An inglorious end to America’s longest war.” It was very informative and presented many facts that I haven’t even seen anywhere else.

As the mom of a service member and a strong believer in the principles and values that our country has upheld throughout our existence, I am absolutely brokenhearted to have our countrymen and so many others deliberately put in harm’s way by leaders whom we should all be able to trust.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks
2
CARTOON: Biden administration is the real natural disaster
CARTOON: Biden administration is the real natural disaster
3
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
CARTOONS: Biden checks his watch
4
EDITORIAL: Warning signs abound in Las Vegas economy
EDITORIAL: Warning signs abound in Las Vegas economy
5
Man dead, woman wounded in double shooting near Strip
Man dead, woman wounded in double shooting near Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s approval rating keeps falling
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Fresh off of his handling of the Afghanistan debacle, the latest polls show President Joe Biden’s approval rating at less than 44 percent and falling.

In this July 27, 1962, file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is arrested by Albany' ...
LETTER: A horrible past
Julia Cichon Las Vegas

Can the same be said about about whites who want to maintain a whitewash view of history?

Beach-goers shade themselves under umbrellas along Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on Saturday, June ...
LETTER: Stop cherry picking weather data
Rob Biller Mesquite

Twenty-one of the hottest September calendar days on record came in the late 1930s to the mid-1950s.

Rokai Yusufzai, who immigrated from Afghanistan to the U.S., right, talks about the fall of Kab ...
LETTER: Biden leaves Americans behind
Douglas Creighton Henderson

Nemo resideo — or no one left behind — is not just reserved for the military.