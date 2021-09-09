LETTER: American’s put in harm’s way
Biden administration loses trust.
Thank you so much for your well-written editorial Sunday entitled, “An inglorious end to America’s longest war.” It was very informative and presented many facts that I haven’t even seen anywhere else.
As the mom of a service member and a strong believer in the principles and values that our country has upheld throughout our existence, I am absolutely brokenhearted to have our countrymen and so many others deliberately put in harm’s way by leaders whom we should all be able to trust.