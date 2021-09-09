LETTER: American’s put in harm’s way

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. U.S. Soldiers and Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (Sgt. Isaiah Campbell/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Thank you so much for your well-written editorial Sunday entitled, “An inglorious end to America’s longest war.” It was very informative and presented many facts that I haven’t even seen anywhere else.

As the mom of a service member and a strong believer in the principles and values that our country has upheld throughout our existence, I am absolutely brokenhearted to have our countrymen and so many others deliberately put in harm’s way by leaders whom we should all be able to trust.