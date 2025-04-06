61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Americans should know about the Trump ‘tariff tax’

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the ...
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
More Stories
(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LETTER: Democrats abet fiscal insanity
(Getty Images)
LETTER: In defense of Nevada’s public employees
A sign sits erected at the pro-Palestinian demonstration encampment at Columbia University in N ...
LETTER: Free speech and Trump deportations
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wise words on immigration and assimilation
Paul Grasewicz Las Vegas
April 5, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

U.S. consumers are faced with higher prices for just about everything due to the imposition of President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs on merchandise from around the world. Americans deserve to know what is causing the increased cost when they make purchases.

Like the sales tax, the Trump “tariff levy” should also be a line item shown in the overall price. In this way, consumers will know the truth about why their costs on goods purchased are so much higher now.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump’s Cabinet is looking shaky
J. Feely North Las Vegas

It is becoming clear that Mr. Trump’s judgment about who should be in his Cabinet is at least questionable.

MORE STORIES