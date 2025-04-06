LETTER: Americans should know about the Trump ‘tariff tax’
Include it as a line-item on receipts.
U.S. consumers are faced with higher prices for just about everything due to the imposition of President Donald Trump’s extensive tariffs on merchandise from around the world. Americans deserve to know what is causing the increased cost when they make purchases.
Like the sales tax, the Trump “tariff levy” should also be a line item shown in the overall price. In this way, consumers will know the truth about why their costs on goods purchased are so much higher now.