Letters

LETTER: America’s greatest enemies are not in foreign countries

The American and Chinese flags wave, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sa ...
The American and Chinese flags wave, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Kirk believed in the First Amendment
Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
LETTER: One way to make Las Vegas a better value
This screengrab made from video provided by the Charlotte Area Transit System shows Iryna Zarut ...
LETTER: Helping those with mental health problems
A spotted lanternfly flies past President Donald Trump as he boards Air Force One, Thursday, Se ...
LETTER: Trump using emergency powers to override the Constitution
David Dandrea Henderson
September 17, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

This country doesn’t have to worry about Russia, China, North Korea or even Iran.

As it stands now, Democrats and Republicans will be the downfall of our country as they grasp for power and riches while they give away this great country and all of the good it has done. Insane assassins walk the streets. One side says leave them alone as they murder and steal. Each day America gets more violent. What innocent young person has to die next?

A memorial for Turning Point USA CEO and co-founder Charlie Kirk is seen at Utah Valley Univers ...
LETTER: Kirk believed in the First Amendment
David Montanaro Las Vegas

While I am disgusted by some of the posts regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, I am reminded that this was an individual who believed so strongly in the First Amendment

Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt ...
LETTER: We need our vaccines
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

It should be up to individual’s regardless of age or health condition, as to whether they want one.

Las Vegas City Hall is shown Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KM ...
LETTER: They don’t care about voters
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

I find it outrageous that members of Las Vegas City Council toot their own horn for saving taxpayers $500,000 by not calling for a special election.

The street is awash in purple and pink hues as casinos along The Strip light up purple and show ...
LETTER: Las Vegas needs to change
Mark Evans Las Vegas

Why spend $35 million to get tourism back only to have tourists find out that everything is the same?

