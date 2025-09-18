LETTER: America’s greatest enemies are not in foreign countries
This country doesn’t have to worry about Russia, China, North Korea or even Iran.
As it stands now, Democrats and Republicans will be the downfall of our country as they grasp for power and riches while they give away this great country and all of the good it has done. Insane assassins walk the streets. One side says leave them alone as they murder and steal. Each day America gets more violent. What innocent young person has to die next?