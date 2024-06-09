LETTER: America’s justice system and priorities

Going after Trump and Hunter Biden instead of focusing on real crime.

Donald Trump spent the past several weeks in a New York City courtroom facing an aggressive government attempt to turn him into a convicted felon.

Last week, before the ink was dry on the 34 guilty verdicts entered against Mr. Trump, prosecutors in Delaware are busy trying to convict President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, of lying on a firearm purchase form.

In one typical month in 2024, there totaled 9,913 murders, rapes, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries, grand larcenies and grand theft auto’s in New York City, according to NYPD statistics. Few of these crimes received the law enforcement resources — and the media attention — devoted to Mr. Trump and Hunter Biden.

As lurid, titillating and fascinating as are the details of the two cases, I as a taxpayer almost wish Americas criminal courts would return to a focus on the prosecution of violent criminals instead of spending time on victimless crimes by politicians and their family members.

FOXish commentators who were horrified by the abuse of the system evidenced by the Trump prosecution, are, with precious few exceptions, happy to cheer on the prosecution of Hunter — despite Second Amendment issues.

CNN, MSNBC and their ilk are using the Hunter case to confirm their current favorite slogan “No one is above the law” — and taking the opportunity to proclaim that Joe, and especially Jill, are loving parents.

Maybe we would all be better served if the criminal justice system focused on the 9,913 — not on Mr. Trump and Hunter Biden.

Not that he needs it, given his post-conviction boost, but Mr. Trump could improve his poll numbers even more if he were to demand that the corrupt legal system lay off … Hunter.