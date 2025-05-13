LETTER: Amodei plan is a nightmare

Does every piece of land need to be used for building those horrible brown boxes?

There are so many things wrong with Rep. Mark Amodei’s amendment to sell public land in Nevada (Thursday Review-Journal). I didn’t read about the schools that will have to be built to accommodate all the children who will be in this “affordable housing.” Tribal homeland should require respect. Leave it alone. I hope the environmentalists will have a very loud voice.

Follow the money. Does every piece of land need to be used for building those horrible brown boxes? The public should be allowed to voice their opinion on this horrible land grab. Let our voice be heard.