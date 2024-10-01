LETTER: An alternative to bombing

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

Esteemed Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck wrote, “In many cases, rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city — except for bombing.” Mr. Assar is absolutely right.

Rep. Steven Horsford’s re-election campaign recently released a television ad in which a seemingly ordinary citizen states that John Lee, former mayor of North Las Vegas and Rep. Horsford’s political opponent, voted against or failed to approve “rent capping.” Is “rent capping” a political euphemism for “rent control?” I think so.

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.