LETTER: An American hero who became a traitor

Your Fourth of July editorial asked about an American storekeeper from New Haven who repeatedly rode into the battle at Freeman’s Farm on Sept. 19, 1777. He willingly placed himself in positions of great danger and suffered several wounds. Gen. Horatio Gates, the overall commander, not only gave him no credit for his bravery but took full credit for the victory that was instrumental in bringing the French into the Revolutionary War on the American side. Who knows, had Gen. Gates been a little more gracious and honest, maybe Benedict Arnold would be remembered as one of our greatest heroes rather than our greatest traitor.