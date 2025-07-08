LETTER: An appreciation for America

July 4 was a special celebration of the United States’ birthday. I don’t recall ever seeing such an outpouring of recognition of our country’s origins and greatness. Reflecting upon this, I realized that America needed this show of patriotism — its people needed to be part of it, and the world needed to see it. We needed to elevate America back to its status that it had fallen from. We needed to thank and recognize all who have strived to make this happen.

America is the greatest land of opportunity to all, but one has to work at reaching his goal. I can think back when, as an 8-year-old, I stood next to the immigration official with my uncle on the other side of the fence as he said, “Yes, I will sponsor them.” I can’t imagine how life would have turned out if my family had not been given the opportunity by America. Thank you.