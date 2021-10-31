72°F
LETTER: An argument about representative democracy

John Burke Henderson
October 30, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The Capitol as seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)
The Capitol as seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo)

Two letters that appeared in the Monday Review-Journal indicate the writers either were unhappy with or misunderstood how our system of government functions.

The first writer was opposed to renaming McCarran International Airport. I. too, have never been a fan of renaming and have yet to understand why the Idlewild, National or Houston airports had to be renamed. The writer may not like renaming McCarran without a vote of the public, but this is how representative governments work.

The other writer contended that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is an ideologue who votes party line against the wishes of those she represents. This letter fails is two ways: First, she must be a moderate liberal because 34 Democrat senators are further to the left. Second, the country would collapse if representatives never voted against the wishes of those they represent. As Edmund Burke noted, representatives must vote their conscience and whenever required serve those represented by placing the good of the country above their wishes. To do otherwise would be a disservice to those represented, and representatives who listen only to their constituents when voting either lack critical analysis skills or, worse, have no love of country.

