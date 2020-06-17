LETTER: An easy way to deal with repeated police stops

My son-in-law who lives in California is Hispanic. He is 6-foot-3 and weighs 280 pounds with a shaved head. He is a family man and has had the same job for almost 30 years. He works nights and drives to and from work in the dark. There is not a week that goes by that he is not stopped by police because, as he is told, “he fits the description.” Not once in all of those interactions with the police has there been a problem. I asked him one time: Why do you think that is? He said he did what I told him one time: Don’t ask why, just comply.