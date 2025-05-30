87°F
Letters

LETTER: An extreme case of TDS

Joe Biden addresses a crowd of thousands on April 14, 2023, in Ballina, Ireland. (Charles McQui ...
Joe Biden addresses a crowd of thousands on April 14, 2023, in Ballina, Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County contracts and clear conflict
President Donald Trump. (Pool via AP)
LETTER: Joe Biden’s issues are in the past
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Media bias and Joe Biden
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Open carry vs. concealed carry
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson
May 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Because they believe Donald Trump is a threat to our republic, Democrats thought it was fine to cover up Joe Biden’s decline. They took over the presidency with the auto pen and controlled the media. It could be the worst political scandal in our nation’s history.

Not only did they keep Mr. Biden in office, they kept his candidacy alive until it was impossible to carry on the charade. Do they feel remorse? Absolutely not. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome is so strong that they feel they were protecting the country and were justified in doing whatever they had to do to keep Mr. Trump from serving another term.

