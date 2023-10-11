78°F
Letters

LETTER: An immigration fix

Don Ellis Henderson
October 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Immigration appears to be one of the biggest problems in our country because everyone wants to live the American dream. Congress is so screwed up that a quick solution will not happen.

I would suggest that we take closed-down army bases such as Fort Ord and make the bases living quarters, not only for migrants but also for the homeless. I bet they can live together and accomplish more than Congress. Then create a special trained army of the eligible men to be some sort of a force to protect and help provide services to be determined.

This is how to house and feed the needy by spending billions of dollars less than building walls and raising border control costs.

