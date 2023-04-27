74°F
Letters

LETTER: An internal debate over assisted suicide

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
April 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
I go back and forth on how I feel about assisted suicide. In some states, the health insurance company denies coverage for care but will pay for assisted suicide.

Many years ago, my dad had a major heart attack and had passed the time limit for brain damage when they brought him back to life. The doctor told us he’d probably pass in the night. The priest gave him his last rites.

He came out of the coma. We watched his brain heal itself, and he lived a normal life for more than 20 years.

But I’ve also watched people suffer so bad with cancer slowly eating at them, and their pain is beyond comprehension. Assisted suicide would be the right thing to do.

I don’t want the insurance company making the decision. So I guess I’m against it.

