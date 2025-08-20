LETTER: An irritating new trend

The recent trend of cars, truck and SUV’s backing into parking stalls is incredibly irritating. It takes someone on average about 13 attempts to back in while other vehicles wait for the lane to open. I realize that the new technology — which includes cameras to assist with this new trend — is fun to use, but it should be understood that many of those using it are bad at it. Just do us all a favor and either simply pull into a parking stall face first or go to a pull-through stall 12 feet farther than the one you covet. It would be much easier, much safer and far less irritating for all concerned.