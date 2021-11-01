69°F
Letters

LETTER: An offer on the table

John Schryver Henderson
October 31, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In his letter, “Open border,” David Ballard suggested that those who voted for President Joe Biden should take four immigrants into their homes. He also believes that Biden voters should pay for other people’s gasoline and should pay more taxes to support the immigrants coming in. With that in mind, I have suggestions, too.

All those who vote Republican should stand ready to adopt unwanted babies because they’re so eager to ban abortion. No exceptions for skin color or birth defects, you must adopt. And get that checkbook out to pay for the prenatal health care, hospital bill and doctor bills that will be rolling in. And because Republicans are so fond of lower taxes for rich people, GOP voters should stand ready to pay more taxes to make up for the shortfall. There are other things, such as that “big beautiful wall” they want and covering the bloated defense budget.

So, is it a deal? We gas up your car, you adopt babies?

