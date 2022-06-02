LETTER: An old-fashioned immigrant

How about some respect for the United States, the country that gives you opportunity?

Silverado High School students congregate in a back room at Orleans Arena before graduation Wednesday morning. The arena will host 28 graduations this year. Meghin Delaney Las Vegas Review-Journal @MeghinDelaney

The photograph last week of two young high school graduates in a recent Review-Journal article is yet another example of why the notion of citizenship is no big deal for some of the more recent arrivals on our shores.

Both girls in the story were upset by a Clark County School District decision, later reversed, that they were not allowed to wear regalia reflecting their countries of origin and culture. I noticed, however, that the country in which they live, the one that provided them with the educational opportunities, was not represented anywhere on their graduation gowns or stoles. Nowhere in the article was there a comment from either girl regarding their gratitude toward that same country.

Maybe I’m an old-fashioned immigrant who believes that being grateful to a country that took me in and gave me and my family a better life than the country I left behind is something to be proud of. When I graduated college, I proudly displayed an American flag — it was sewn on the sleeve of my U.S. Army uniform.