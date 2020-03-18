LETTER: An overreaction to the coronavirus

And now the airlines and casinos will want federal relief.

Frightened consumers have overreacted to the coronavirus, in my opinion. Now, the airlines and casinos will want relief from the government.

The airlines have jacked up prices and crammed passengers into the cabin. They overcharge for drinks and food during the flight. They charge for carry-ons and checked baggage. There is a penalty fee to change flights.

Meanwhile, casinos have lowered payouts and bonus points and raised room rates as well as buffet prices. Many of the Strip casinos charge resort fees and parking fees.

Now that tourism traffic will take a sharp drop, these industries want the federal government to bail them out. Let both live on the fat they have surely accumulated.