LETTER: An uplifting Review-Journal story about adoption and family
With all the negative information in the press, it was so wonderful and refreshing to read the Review-Journal’s Tuesday front-page story of the Hairr family adopting the five siblings this time and others previously. What a special gift they have given and are being given in return.
Thank you so much for putting a huge smile on my face. May their lives be forever happy.