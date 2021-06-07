LETTER: An uplifting Review-Journal story about adoption and family

It was so wonderful and refreshing to read the Review-Journal’s Tuesday front-page story of the Hairr family adopting the five siblings this time and others previously.

Heath and Aimee Hairr pose for pictures with their kids in Clark County Family Court in Las Vegas after adopting five more children into their family Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Pictured with their parents are Benjamin David Hairr, (#10) age 4, Jacob Heath Hairr, (#11) age 3, James Heath Hairr, (#6) age 14, Genesis Marie Hairr, 6, Kimberly Andrea Hairr, (#7) age 12, Alivia Lee Hairr, (#8) age 11, Jaden Dominic Hairr, 15, Nolan Michael Hairr, (#3) age 20, Landon James Doyle Hairr, 16, and Joselyn Elizabeth Hairr, 2. Heath, 48, and Aimee, 45, who had previously adopted five children, added five more to keep siblings together. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With all the negative information in the press, it was so wonderful and refreshing to read the Review-Journal’s Tuesday front-page story of the Hairr family adopting the five siblings this time and others previously. What a special gift they have given and are being given in return.

Thank you so much for putting a huge smile on my face. May their lives be forever happy.