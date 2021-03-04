LETTER: Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment

The governor of New York is facing sexual harassment allegations. Yet no comment from the major Democratic players and little coverage from the major networks.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The governor of New York is facing sexual harassment allegations. Yet no comment from the major Democratic players (Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer) and little coverage from the major networks. I guess the #MeToo movement is important only when it benefits your political agenda. Sad.