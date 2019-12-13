46°F
Letters

LETTER: Andrew Yang’s ‘freedom dividend’

Darlene Nix Henderson
December 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I couldn’t help laughing at the letter in Monday’s Review-Journal from the writer who has changed party affiliations in order to cast a ballot for Andrew Yang. The gist of the letter was Mr. Yang’s proposed “Freedom Dividend” of $1,000 a month. No plan was put forth about where and how this “free money” would come from, or who would be entitled to receive it. Or other things such as health care or the economy. These are pesky little issues, but wow, $1,000 a month in free money. Would that be considered buying a vote?

