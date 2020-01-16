LETTER: Animal cruelty often a precursor to violence against humans

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Thank you for the great coverage on Sunday detailing what led to the creation of the documentary series, “Don’t F—- With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

It was disturbing to read that law enforcement initially failed to act promptly. Today, even the FBI recognizes that animal cruelty is usually a precursor to violence against humans and takes these crimes seriously.

Animal cruelty should never be ignored. Not only does it harm a vulnerable, defenseless being, it’s also a sign of sociopathic behavior that can escalate and pose a real danger to society. Perhaps if the murderer in the article had been arrested sooner for his crimes against animals, his human victim would be alive today.