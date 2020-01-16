43°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Animal cruelty often a precursor to violence against humans

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas
January 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Thank you for the great coverage on Sunday detailing what led to the creation of the documentary series, “Don’t F—- With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

It was disturbing to read that law enforcement initially failed to act promptly. Today, even the FBI recognizes that animal cruelty is usually a precursor to violence against humans and takes these crimes seriously.

Animal cruelty should never be ignored. Not only does it harm a vulnerable, defenseless being, it’s also a sign of sociopathic behavior that can escalate and pose a real danger to society. Perhaps if the murderer in the article had been arrested sooner for his crimes against animals, his human victim would be alive today.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File
LETTER: Harry and Meghan do a very American thing
Douglas Bell Henderson

I wish Harry and Meghan well as, frankly, freeing themselves of the strictures of the British monarchy is a very American thing to do.