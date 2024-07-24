LETTER: Another Biden success story

I have watched with great interest the saga of the Gaza aid pier since its inception. Numerous times it has been dismantled, then rebuilt, due to rough seas. An article in the July 18 Review-Journal puts an end to this unfortunate saga: “The U.S. military-built pier to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza will be dismantled and brought home.” The article goes on to claim that security problems (read: Hamas theft) have “limited how much food and other supplies could get to Palestinians.” However, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters that the pier achieved its intended effect in what he called an “unprecedented operation.”

So glad to hear that our military considers this huge taxpayer-funded boondoggle such a success.