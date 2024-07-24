97°F
Letters

LETTER: Another Biden success story

LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Jill Levy North Las Vegas
July 23, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I have watched with great interest the saga of the Gaza aid pier since its inception. Numerous times it has been dismantled, then rebuilt, due to rough seas. An article in the July 18 Review-Journal puts an end to this unfortunate saga: “The U.S. military-built pier to carry humanitarian aid to Gaza will be dismantled and brought home.” The article goes on to claim that security problems (read: Hamas theft) have “limited how much food and other supplies could get to Palestinians.” However, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters that the pier achieved its intended effect in what he called an “unprecedented operation.”

So glad to hear that our military considers this huge taxpayer-funded boondoggle such a success.

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

I am beginning to think that a large part of our problems with lying incompetents in positions of public trust reside with the fact that people no longer have much sense of shame, dignity or embarrassment.

LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud.

LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

LETTER: War games
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

