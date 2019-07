President Donald Trump gestures as delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

After reading her July 1 letter advocating President Donald Trump’s impeachment, here’s my advice to Rita Ransom: Forget everything you may have heard during the Democratic debates, take a deep breath, relax, have a cup of coffee and stop watching MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS. Once you’ve accomplished these simple tasks, you’ll feel 100 percent better. As Joe Namath used to say: I guarantee it.