LETTER: Another dead animal in Las Vegas

Dog abuse

I don’t care how tired I am, when I open my front door I expect to be greeted by a dog wagging its tail. It lifts my spirit, one of the reasons I have a dog. Olivia Underwood apparently has no connection whatsoever to her animals (“Woman ‘sorry for being selfish’ after dog dies in backyard,” Wednesday Review-Journal). I wonder about her children. They don’t know how to fill a dog’s water bowl or how to feed it?

If Ms. Underwood is found guilty, I hope the judge blisters her for her lack of compassion for living beings and prevents her from ever having a pet again. And to those people who have a pet and are in a position where they can no longer adequately care for their pet, please, please take your pet to a shelter where it will be treated with care.