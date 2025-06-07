87°F
Letters

LETTER: Another dead animal in Las Vegas

Donald Cleland Las Vegas
June 6, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Dog abuse

I don’t care how tired I am, when I open my front door I expect to be greeted by a dog wagging its tail. It lifts my spirit, one of the reasons I have a dog. Olivia Underwood apparently has no connection whatsoever to her animals (“Woman ‘sorry for being selfish’ after dog dies in backyard,” Wednesday Review-Journal). I wonder about her children. They don’t know how to fill a dog’s water bowl or how to feed it?

If Ms. Underwood is found guilty, I hope the judge blisters her for her lack of compassion for living beings and prevents her from ever having a pet again. And to those people who have a pet and are in a position where they can no longer adequately care for their pet, please, please take your pet to a shelter where it will be treated with care.

LETTER: Blurring legal and illegal
Brett Sears Las Vegas

My relatives, and those of most Americans, came to this country legally. I don’t appreciate the constant blurring of the lines between legal and illegal.

LETTER: Does anybody really know the truth?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

In his May 29 letter, Kent Davidson opines that we need more honesty in reporting if we are to preserve our democracy. I agree. But what constitutes truth?

