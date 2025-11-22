LETTER: Another deadly Las Vegas crash due to speeding

In your Thursday story, Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez said after the horrible, fatal crash at Jones and Cheyenne, “This has to stop.” That is true, but because there is no real attempt by any of the law enforcement agencies in Southern Nevada to actually punish speeders, the sentiment is hollow.

Thankfully, there are only a few murderous idiots who go 100 mph on city streets and cause accidents such as that one. But every day I see people on U.S. Highway 95 traveling 80 mph to 100 mph with impunity. There is no enforcement, so in practice there is no speed limit.

I understand that Metro’s traffic division is so small as to have little effect, and the Highway Patrol doesn’t pay troopers enough to have an effective force. But something must be done about this lawlessness.

Speed cameras work well in many other cities. If every speeder were hit with thousands of dollars in fines before they were allowed to register their vehicle, this speeding would be substantially curtailed. The mentality that says Nevada doesn’t restrict personal freedoms has rendered our streets unsafe for its citizens.