Letters

LETTER: Another example of Democrats running Nevada into the ground

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.
Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Al Garth Las Vegas
October 11, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Imagine this. The lieutenant governor of Nevada, Stavros Anthony, submitted three bills to the Legislature last session, and all three were shot down (Friday Review-Journal). According to the story, the Democrat leader of the state Senate told him that they were killed due to the lieutenant governor supporting women. The leader of the Senate, by the way, is a woman.

Democrats can’t tell us what the definition of a woman is. Mr. Anthony made such controversial comments as “Men don’t belong in women’s sports,” and, “Men shouldn’t be undressing in women’s locker rooms.”

Now, you ask: Which controversial topics were covered by the lieutenant governor’s bills? Agricultural tourism, recess for elementary school kids and reauthorizing an agency that advocated for small businesses. The death of the latter cost people their jobs.

Once again, the left is running our state into the ground. I have to ask: Will you continue to vote for Democrats in the next election, or will you wise up and vote to get Nevada back on track?

