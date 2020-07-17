LETTER: Another example of liberal ‘tolerance’

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Goya, a very successful company founded in 1938 by Hispanic immigrants, employs 4,000 people. It does roughly $1.5 billion dollars in business. It’s a generous donor to charity, including donating 270,000 meals during the pandemic.

But Goya CEO Robert Unanue attended a meeting along with other Hispanic leaders to discuss with President Donald Trump ways to help the economic and educational opportunities for all Hispanics. Now Julian Castro, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others are calling for the boycott of Goya. We know that boycotts, if successful in the short term, cause economic problems resulting in layoffs, lowering salaries. In the long term, they can put a company out of business.

What did Mr. Inanue do to warrant such behavior? He expressed a view of President Trump that goes against the view of others. Now we are to forget all the good that this company stands for and has done just because of a difference in political views.

One would hope that all people will see how wrong this is and come to the support of Goya, a true example of immigrants accomplishing the American Dream.