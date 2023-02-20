LETTER: Another local lawyer runs afoul of the law

(Getty Images)

Once again, a disbarred attorney who has done prison time for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her clients is in trouble for theft allegations. Jeanne Metzger, aka Jeanne Winkler, has now been arrested on suspicion of taking money from the Tonopah High School rodeo club’s account between February and September of 2022 (Thursday Review-Journal).

This unethical, unscrupulous legal “professional” lost her law license in 2011 for misappropriating $233,000 from her client trust fund, the RJ reports. The restitution she was ordered to pay has not been paid. The only recourse for victims is to find an attorney to try to assist them to get the money back.

Having lived through a similar experience with predatory attorneys, I also have heard “It is a civil matter” many times. Why is it that this is so common in the legal profession? It makes me cringe to see lawyers with no integrity get a slap on the wrist and not be held accountable for their dastardly deeds.