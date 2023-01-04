LETTER: Another lying politician

Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, speaks during the first day of the Frank LaMere Native American Presidential Forum held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

There’s a lot of outrage over newly elected Republican Rep. George Santos’s falsehoods during his recent successful campaign. I hope that justice will be served, and he will be thrown out of office. As soon as they’re done with him, I hope they will do the same with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who falsely claimed for decades that he served honorably in Vietnam despite never being stationed there. After that, they should look at Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren who claimed to be Native American and stole jobs from real Native Americans. They’re all despicable regardless of party … right?