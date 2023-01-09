LETTER: Another lying politician in Washington

Based on reporting from credible press sources, Republican Rep. George Santos of New York is not only a liar, but corrupt to his core and uncaring about what it takes to get elected. Republicans and their leaders have avoided the issue as they are desperately trying to keep a small majority in Congress at all cost.

In my opinion, both parties have no soul, no ethics, no honesty and care only about the wealthy. Why Americans continue to vote for these candidates is inexcusable.