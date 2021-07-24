97°F
Letters

LETTER: Another mask mandate looming?

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
July 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

There is no need to re-institute a mask mandate in Las Vegas — or anywhere else for that matter. It is now generally confirmed by the presumed experts that if you have been vaccinated it is extremely unlikely that you can contract the virus or pass it on to someone else. In other words, no mask is necessary for those who are vaccinated.

Because the vaccines are now widely available to all who wish to receive one, it is clear that those not vaccinated have decided to take their chances. We here in Vegas understand all about taking chances. Some win and most lose, but that is why they call it gambling. Good luck to them.

