LETTER: Another mass shooting

How long before we hear Alex Jones claim that the children and adults killed in the Texas gun massacre were actors? When will the GOP and right-to-life supporters start taking action to protect the lives of those already born? How many more of these incidents will it take before we realize that we can keep the Second Amendment right to bear arms while still enacting reasonable gun control?

It’s long past time that action was taken so that people can go to school, grocery stores, concerts and movie theaters without fear of being killed.