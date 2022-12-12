46°F
LETTER: Another mountain lion killed by Nevada wildlife officials

Susan Miller Las Vegas
December 11, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - This July 10, 2013, photo provided by the National Park Service shows mountain lion P-23 ...
FILE - This July 10, 2013, photo provided by the National Park Service shows mountain lion P-23 crossing a road in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Southern California mountain lion was part of a study by federal biologists has been found dead. (National Park Service via AP)

It’s reprehensible that the Nevada Department of Wildlife again has killed a mountain lion in the Las Vegas suburbs (Thursday Review-Journal). According to news outlets, wildlife officials killed it rather than tranquilized it because, after the capture, it showed no interest in leaving the area. Maybe NDOW officials could have relocated it. What is the protocol? Especially after they initially said it was tranquilized. Heartbreaking.

